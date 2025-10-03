President Radev: Bulgaria Should Make Full Use of Its Gas Transmission Potential to the EU and the Region

Bulgaria is keen to make full use of its capacity to transport natural gas to the European Union and the wider region, President Rumen Radev said on October 3 during a meeting at the presidential institution with the leadership of the Turkish company BGN. The company specialises in the construction of energy infrastructure, as well as the production and trade of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuels.

The meeting took place at the initiative of the company, which operates worldwide and plans to increase its export of energy resources to the EU, including LNG, by leveraging Bulgaria’s potential in this area.

During the meeting, President Radev highlighted the significance and potential of the Solidarity Ring initiative, launched in 2023 by the caretaker government appointed by him. The initiative aims to increase the flow of natural gas to the EU by utilising and modernising the existing gas transmission infrastructure of the participating countries. Several countries from the region, as well as from Central and Eastern Europe, have expressed interest in importing natural gas via Bulgaria under this initiative.

The Head of State expressed confidence that Bulgarian institutions would take the necessary steps to increase LNG transit to the EU, while also restoring and strengthening trust in Bulgaria as a reliable partner in gas transit.

The company’s leadership also expressed interest in implementing joint projects in the fields of transport and energy connectivity in the region.