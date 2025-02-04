President Radev: Institutions should Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
"I appeal to all of you, as well as to the responsible state institutions, based on the substantial information available on these cases, to take decisive action against the political and oligarchic influence on the judiciary," said President Rumen Radev during his speech at the discussion on the topic: "Where to next with the judiciary?", organized by the Bulgarian Institute for Legal Initiatives on February 4.
The event was attended by representatives of the judiciary, Members of Parliament, and experts.
According to him, the newly formed Parliament and government should take this task very seriously, as well as the upcoming personnel appointments in the judiciary.
Source: BTA
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News