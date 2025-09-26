President Radev Responds to Borissov: “I’m not to blame he’s not PM, nor that he became dependent on Peevski”

"How am I to blame that Borissov is not prime minister? How am I to blame that over the years he has allowed himself to become terribly dependent on 'Movement for Rights and Freedoms-New Beginning' Leader, Delyan Peevski, not only politically," Radev said in response to a comment by GERB leader Boyko Borissov that the President uses every possibility to speak against the government.

"It is categorically not true that I have shown no willingness to cooperate with the government. On the contrary, since day one of this government, I reached out and contacted the prime minister, ministers, both in writing and verbally. I organised round tables with business and educational institutions on how to build a prosperous Bulgaria with new technologies, how to attract investment together, how to improve the country’s image together so that we can convince companies to invest in Bulgaria, how to achieve higher economic growth. I have brought investors in, I invited ministers. And what happened? They were given explicit instructions by Mr Borissov not to set foot at these events. They have an order: wherever I appear – they must not go. Even if they had already announced their participation, the moment I show up, his ministers scatter like chickens, acting on Borissov’s directions.

I even went to Japan to do their work – to sign, after decades, a declaration on strategic partnership with the Japanese Prime Minister. Not a single minister was there.

I want to call on Mr Borissov to ensure that the bags of money from the Hemus Motorway are returned. He knows very well. He oversaw the construction of the motorways; he was our great builder. He personally supervised the works every day, he decided on the funds. He must know where those bags are. Let him ensure that the money is returned – I would be very grateful," the President said.