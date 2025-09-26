GERB Leader Borissov on President's Criticism: Bad Manners – a Head of State Should Not Speak Like That

GERB leader Boyko Borissov on September 26 commented in Parliament on the continued lack of quorum, which for a third consecutive day has prevented the National Assembly from holding a sitting. He explained that several MPs were absent due to official visits:

“Our MPs are in Japan, in France and in the USA. They are coming back today,” Borissov said on the sidelines of the Parlaiment.

About President Radev's criticism, Borissov replied thus:

“Bad manners. A head of state cannot speak like that – if you’re a party leader, yes, but not as president. I don’t have a president, I have a party leader who uses every occasion to speak only against the government. If something is said about ‘Botas’, should that one and a half million going to Turkey be taken tomorrow from Bulgarian teachers, or the day after from Bulgarian doctors?”

Borissov also confirmed that GERB has considered a candidate for the presidential elections but refused to disclose a name.

On protests and government stability, he noted:

“I saw the polls yesterday – the second and third have as much support as me. Every day there’s a risk of early elections. From day one I’ve said this is the most unstable government because it was made only to avoid eightth snap elections. The country was thrown into turmoil by Radev and his people.”

He also referred to international developments and upcoming sanctions against Russia: