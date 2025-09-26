БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
GERB Leader Borissov on President's Criticism: Bad Manners – a Head of State Should Not Speak Like That

GERB leader Boyko Borissov on September 26 commented in Parliament on the continued lack of quorum, which for a third consecutive day has prevented the National Assembly from holding a sitting. He explained that several MPs were absent due to official visits:

“Our MPs are in Japan, in France and in the USA. They are coming back today,” Borissov said on the sidelines of the Parlaiment.

About President Radev's criticism, Borissov replied thus:

“Bad manners. A head of state cannot speak like that – if you’re a party leader, yes, but not as president. I don’t have a president, I have a party leader who uses every occasion to speak only against the government. If something is said about ‘Botas’, should that one and a half million going to Turkey be taken tomorrow from Bulgarian teachers, or the day after from Bulgarian doctors?”

Borissov also confirmed that GERB has considered a candidate for the presidential elections but refused to disclose a name.

On protests and government stability, he noted:

“I saw the polls yesterday – the second and third have as much support as me. Every day there’s a risk of early elections. From day one I’ve said this is the most unstable government because it was made only to avoid eightth snap elections. The country was thrown into turmoil by Radev and his people.”

He also referred to international developments and upcoming sanctions against Russia:

“From 1 January, Russian LNG will stop for Europe, and pipeline gas will also stop. States must now make long-term contracts for LNG. The deal with ‘Botas’ hangs around our necks like a millstone. There are so many important issues to resolve – from a completely failed Recovery and Resilience Plan, we should at least try to bring several billion into the state. And now, everyone is unhappy, even those who used to accuse ministers of being pressured over public procurement.”

