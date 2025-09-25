It is vital, at long last, to build a wall against the corruption in power, which Delyan Peevski has become a symbol of. This was stated by President Rumen Radev during an event in Stara Zagora on September 25. The Head of State observed the final stage of the “Hawk’s Eye” competition for operators of unmanned aerial systems of the Land Forces, held at the “Luliak” training centre, where he was received by a guard of honour.

“Unmanned systems are acquiring an increasingly important role in the development of modern defence capabilities, and urgent regulatory change is needed to encourage the Ministry of Defence to work closely with Bulgaria’s defence industry in the development and acquisition of such systems. Yes, there is much talk of building a wall against drones, but no less important is, at long last, building a wall against the corruption in power, which has found its symbol in Delyan Peevski. Peevski ('Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning' Parliamentary group leader), and his methods of operation, are a disgrace to any democratic society. Equally disgraceful is to be his partner in business and politics – as is the very mandate-holder – to serve as his entourage and jester in Parliament, into which role, regrettably, the leadership of certain political parties has been reduced. To consent to be his bludgeon within the state apparatus, to abandon your dignity and your name under the lure of the carrot and the fear of the stick.

As for the media – to betray your journalistic duty and turn your outlets into a mouthpiece for the backstage powers. One day, when Peevski’s ambitions to swallow up the entire state collapse under the weight of his own arrogance, many will be ashamed that today they play the role of his servants,” the President declared.