President Radev: It Is Important to Build a Wall Against Corruption in Power, Which 'MRF - New Beginning' Leader Peevski Is a Symbol of

Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
"It is shameful to be his servant in the National Assembly, to agree to be his henchman in the state apparatus," Radev added.

Снимка: BGNES

It is vital, at long last, to build a wall against the corruption in power, which Delyan Peevski has become a symbol of. This was stated by President Rumen Radev during an event in Stara Zagora on September 25. The Head of State observed the final stage of the “Hawk’s Eye” competition for operators of unmanned aerial systems of the Land Forces, held at the “Luliak” training centre, where he was received by a guard of honour.

“Unmanned systems are acquiring an increasingly important role in the development of modern defence capabilities, and urgent regulatory change is needed to encourage the Ministry of Defence to work closely with Bulgaria’s defence industry in the development and acquisition of such systems. Yes, there is much talk of building a wall against drones, but no less important is, at long last, building a wall against the corruption in power, which has found its symbol in Delyan Peevski. Peevski ('Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning' Parliamentary group leader), and his methods of operation, are a disgrace to any democratic society. Equally disgraceful is to be his partner in business and politics – as is the very mandate-holder – to serve as his entourage and jester in Parliament, into which role, regrettably, the leadership of certain political parties has been reduced. To consent to be his bludgeon within the state apparatus, to abandon your dignity and your name under the lure of the carrot and the fear of the stick.

As for the media – to betray your journalistic duty and turn your outlets into a mouthpiece for the backstage powers. One day, when Peevski’s ambitions to swallow up the entire state collapse under the weight of his own arrogance, many will be ashamed that today they play the role of his servants,” the President declared.

More from: Politics

“Trend” Poll: GERB in the Lead if Elections Were Held Today, with “Vazrazhdane” and “MRF – New Beginning” Battling for Second Place
“Trend” Poll: GERB in the Lead if Elections Were Held Today, with “Vazrazhdane” and “MRF – New Beginning” Battling for Second Place
Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says (update) Bulgaria Will Join European Decisions on Termination of Contracts for Use or Transit of Russian Gass, PM Says (update)
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown Vice President: Since Peevski Began Speaking About the State with a Capital “S”, the Contradictions Within the Government Seem to Have Grown
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network Deputy PM Zafirov on the Water Crisis: BGN 3.7 billion Needed to Solve the Problem with the Outdated Water Supply Network
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

