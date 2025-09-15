БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
President Radev to Alert Competent Authorities About Alleged Violations and Abuses at VMZ-Sopot

The President held a meeting with former employees o VMZ-Sopot, as well as with journalist Stanislav Tsanov

румен радев сезира компетентните органи връзка сигнали нарушения злоупотреби вмз сопот
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev will alert the competent authorities about alleged violations and abuse at the VMZ ordnance plant in Sopot, (Bulgaria’s largest state-owned enterprise in the military and industrial complex, Vazovski Mashinostroitelni Zavodi (VMZ) in the town of Sopot) the President's press secretariat said.

Today, September 15, the Head of State held a meeting at the Presidency with former employees of VMZ-Sopot and journalist Stanislav Tsanov. The discussion focused on investigative reports presenting evidence of numerous violations and abuses at the plant.

As a result of the information provided, the Presidential Institution will submit formal signals to the relevant authorities.

