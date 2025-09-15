President Radev to Students at the Opening of the New School Year: Turn Challenges into a Springboard for Future Success

The Head of State took part in the opening of the school year at the First English Language School and the 112th Primary School “Stoyan Zaimov”.

President Rumen Radev: “Dear students, I extend to you my heartfelt wishes for good health, determination, and success along the bright path of knowledge. Strive with courage for your dreams; do not yield to challenges, but transform them into a springboard for future accomplishments. Be worthy of building not only your own future, but also the promising future of a modern, European Bulgaria—for it will rest in your hands. I wish you every success as you embark on this journey.”