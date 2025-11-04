President Rumen Radev Handed the National Flag to Bulgaria’s 34th Antarctic Expedition (PHOTOS)

President Rumen Radev on November 4 handed the national flag to the members of Bulgaria’s 34th Antarctic expedition.

At a ceremony in the Coat of Arms Hall at the Presidency, the Head of State handed the Bulgarian flag to the expedition leader, Professor Hristo Pimpirev. For the fourth consecutive year, the expedition will sail to Livingston Island aboard the Bulgarian research vessel 'Sts. Cyril and Methodius'.

The first group of Bulgarian scientists will depart on 10 November.

This year’s ambition is to carry out a total of 25 scientific projects, 15 of which will be led by Bulgarian teams working in the fields of microbiology, medicine, space research and oceanology.

Systematic monitoring of the polar environment will continue, in view of climate change.

The scientific teams come from Sofia University, the Technical University and institutes of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.