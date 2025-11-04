President Rumen Radev Handed the National Flag to Bulgaria’s 34th Antarctic Expedition (PHOTOS)

President Rumen Radev on November 4 handed the national flag to the members of Bulgaria’s 34th Antarctic expedition.
At a ceremony in the Coat of Arms Hall at the Presidency, the Head of State handed the Bulgarian flag to the expedition leader, Professor Hristo Pimpirev. For the fourth consecutive year, the expedition will sail to Livingston Island aboard the Bulgarian research vessel 'Sts. Cyril and Methodius'.
The first group of Bulgarian scientists will depart on 10 November.
This year’s ambition is to carry out a total of 25 scientific projects, 15 of which will be led by Bulgarian teams working in the fields of microbiology, medicine, space research and oceanology.
Systematic monitoring of the polar environment will continue, in view of climate change.
The scientific teams come from Sofia University, the Technical University and institutes of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
President Rumen Radev:
“Thanks to the foresight and efforts of Bulgarian scientists and researchers, Bulgaria has placed itself among the pioneering polar nations, and today continues to consolidate its standing not only on the White Continent, but also on the map of global scientific achievement.”
Professor Hristo Pimpirev, expedition leader:
“During this expedition we will mainly be conducting research from our research vessel. We have studies focused on sea currents, related to rising sea levels and global climate change.”