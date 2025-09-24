President Rumen Radev Holds Talks with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Defence, Yozo Kaneko

The declaration signed in Tokyo in May on elevating bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Japan to the level of strategic partnership by President Rumen Radev and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba creates numerous prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation, including in the defence and security sectors. This was the common position of Head of State Rumen Radev and Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Yozo Kaneko, who held a meeting today, September 24, at the presidential institution. Ambassador of Japan to Bulgaria Hisashi Michigami also took part in the meeting.

“Japan is a priority partner and friend of Bulgaria in the East Asian region,” President Radev stressed, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two countries, founded on mutual respect and reinforced by the trust built through high-level political dialogue.

Military training and education, crisis management, exchange of experience in dealing with the consequences of disasters and accidents, cyber security and cooperation in the development and application of modern defence technologies were noted as prospective areas of bilateral partnership in the field of defence and security.

The Head of State recalled that Sofia hosts NATO’s Centre of Excellence for Crisis Management and Disaster Response, which also offers opportunities for knowledge exchange and joint training.

Deputy Minister Kaneko noted that a cadet from the “N. Y. Vaptsarov” Naval Academy in Varna is to be invited to take part in a training course in Japan. He also recalled that President Rumen Radev was the first foreign Head of State to visit the Hyakuri Air Base during his official visit to Japan in May this year.

During the meeting, issues concerning the deteriorating global security environment were discussed, and a shared position was expressed that this further underscores the need to deepen the partnership in the field of defence and security.

The Bulgarian Head of State congratulated the Japanese delegation on Japan’s successful hosting of EXPO Osaka 2025. Rumen Radev also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity for Bulgaria to showcase its achievements in the fields of high technology and artificial intelligence during the world exhibition.