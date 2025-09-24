БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? -...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EK: Създаването на антикорупционна комисия в България е...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Rumen Radev Holds Talks with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Defence, Yozo Kaneko

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази

The two discussed strengthening cooperation between Bulgaria and Japan in the field of defence and security

президентът румен радев разговаря парламентарния зам министър отбраната япония йозо канеко

The declaration signed in Tokyo in May on elevating bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Japan to the level of strategic partnership by President Rumen Radev and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba creates numerous prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation, including in the defence and security sectors. This was the common position of Head of State Rumen Radev and Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Yozo Kaneko, who held a meeting today, September 24, at the presidential institution. Ambassador of Japan to Bulgaria Hisashi Michigami also took part in the meeting.

“Japan is a priority partner and friend of Bulgaria in the East Asian region,” President Radev stressed, highlighting the longstanding friendship between the two countries, founded on mutual respect and reinforced by the trust built through high-level political dialogue.

Military training and education, crisis management, exchange of experience in dealing with the consequences of disasters and accidents, cyber security and cooperation in the development and application of modern defence technologies were noted as prospective areas of bilateral partnership in the field of defence and security.

The Head of State recalled that Sofia hosts NATO’s Centre of Excellence for Crisis Management and Disaster Response, which also offers opportunities for knowledge exchange and joint training.

Deputy Minister Kaneko noted that a cadet from the “N. Y. Vaptsarov” Naval Academy in Varna is to be invited to take part in a training course in Japan. He also recalled that President Rumen Radev was the first foreign Head of State to visit the Hyakuri Air Base during his official visit to Japan in May this year.

During the meeting, issues concerning the deteriorating global security environment were discussed, and a shared position was expressed that this further underscores the need to deepen the partnership in the field of defence and security.

The Bulgarian Head of State congratulated the Japanese delegation on Japan’s successful hosting of EXPO Osaka 2025. Rumen Radev also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity for Bulgaria to showcase its achievements in the fields of high technology and artificial intelligence during the world exhibition.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
1
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
2
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в Украйна, е в безопасност
3
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в...
В Бухово: Психичноболен тормози съседите си от години, стигал е и до убийство
4
В Бухово: Психичноболен тормози съседите си от години, стигал е и...
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния квартал „Хаджи Димитър“
5
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния...
България ще се присъедини към европейските решения за руския газ, заяви премиерът
6
България ще се присъедини към европейските решения за руския газ,...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
2
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
3
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
4
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
5
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Bulgaria

14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents
14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents
Baby Leopard, Named Victoria, Is the Newest Addition to the Zoo in Varna (see pics) Baby Leopard, Named Victoria, Is the Newest Addition to the Zoo in Varna (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Protest in front of Varna Municipality Over the Detention of Mayor Balgomir Kotsev Protest in front of Varna Municipality Over the Detention of Mayor Balgomir Kotsev
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Bulgaria’s Oldest Observatory Reopens in Sofia Following Renovation and Restoration Bulgaria’s Oldest Observatory Reopens in Sofia Following Renovation and Restoration
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev: Parking Proposal Is About Urban Development, Not Populism
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous MRF-New Beginning Leader Deyan Peevski: Mayor Terziev’s Proposal to Double Parking Fees in Sofia Is Outrageous
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
По света
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона? Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона?
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Най-старата обсерватория у нас отваря врати в София след ремонт и реставрация Най-старата обсерватория у нас отваря врати в София след ремонт и реставрация
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Регионални
Протест пред общината във Варна за освобождаване на кмета Благомир...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Въоръжено нападение в имиграционен център в Далас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Тръмп: Русия е "хартиен тигър", Украйна може да победи
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Прокуратурата разследва манипулиране на мачове в Първа и Втора лига
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ