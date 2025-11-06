President Rumen Radev Honours Japan’s Ambassador Hisashi Michigami with the Order of the Madara Horseman (PHOTOS)

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has awarded Japan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Hisashi Michigami, the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

During a ceremony at the Presidency’s Coat of Arms Hall, President Radev thanked Ambassador Michigami for his active work in preserving and deepening political dialogue, as well as for his efforts in promoting trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange between Bulgaria and Japan.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva