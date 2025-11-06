БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Много иракчани отиват след обещания за пари и жени: Как...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Полицията и прокуратурата разбиха престъпна група за...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Общественият съвет за Националната детска болница подава...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Rumen Radev Honours Japan’s Ambassador Hisashi Michigami with the Order of the Madara Horseman (PHOTOS)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Запази

President Rumen Radev honoured him for services to the development of bilateral relations

посланикът япония българия хисаши мичигами получи орден bdquoмадарски конникldquo снимки

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has awarded Japan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Hisashi Michigami, the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

During a ceremony at the Presidency’s Coat of Arms Hall, President Radev thanked Ambassador Michigami for his active work in preserving and deepening political dialogue, as well as for his efforts in promoting trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange between Bulgaria and Japan.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
С джипове, кран, заровена цистерна и бидони: Източиха гориво за 1 млн. лв. от тръбопровод на "Лукойл"
2
С джипове, кран, заровена цистерна и бидони: Източиха гориво за 1...
Общественият съвет за Националната детска болница подава оставка
3
Общественият съвет за Националната детска болница подава оставка
Перничанин откраднал 165 бутилки олио от хипермаркет за две седмици
4
Перничанин откраднал 165 бутилки олио от хипермаркет за две седмици
Полша започва нова военна програма - ще обучи над 400 000 през 2026 година
5
Полша започва нова военна програма - ще обучи над 400 000 през 2026...
Спира събирането на боклука от цветните контейнери в 16 района на София
6
Спира събирането на боклука от цветните контейнери в 16 района на...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
2
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
3
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
4
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
5
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско
6
Моторист и жена загинаха при катастрофи в Пловдивско и Великотърновско

More from: Bulgaria

Bus Driver from Nedelino Dies of Heart Attack While Driving School Bus
Bus Driver from Nedelino Dies of Heart Attack While Driving School Bus
Bulgarian PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Talked on the Phone Bulgarian PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Talked on the Phone
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Water Utility Worker, Died in Lyaskovets During Repair Work Water Utility Worker, Died in Lyaskovets During Repair Work
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Police and Prosecutor's Office Disrupt Migrant Trafficking Ring Police and Prosecutor's Office Disrupt Migrant Trafficking Ring
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Archaeologists Uncover an Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol Archaeologists Uncover an Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Rubbish Collection from Colour-Coded Recycling Bins Suspended in 16 Sofia Districts Rubbish Collection from Colour-Coded Recycling Bins Suspended in 16 Sofia Districts
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдбата на Бюджет 2026: Властта и бизнесът възстановиха диалога си за парите за догодина (ОБЗОР)
Съдбата на Бюджет 2026: Властта и бизнесът възстановиха диалога си...
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
У нас
Много иракчани отиват след обещания за пари и жени: Как Русия набира наемници за Украйна? Много иракчани отиват след обещания за пари и жени: Как Русия набира наемници за Украйна?
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Епизод 2 от кризата: Край на събирането на боклука от цветните контейнери в 16 района Епизод 2 от кризата: Край на събирането на боклука от цветните контейнери в 16 района
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Служител на ВиК загина в Лясковец, докато отстранява авария Служител на ВиК загина в Лясковец, докато отстранява авария
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Желязков и Зеленски разговаряха по телефона - какво си казаха
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Политика
Вицепрезидентът Илияна Йотова: Този бюджет в евро отдавна е подготвен
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Общественият съвет за Националната детска болница хвърли оставка -...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
С джипове, кран, заровена цистерна и бидони: Източиха гориво за 1...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ