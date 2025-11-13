БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По-лека мярка "подписка" получиха трима от...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Одобрен е проектът на Закон за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Чете се за: 11:10 мин.
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Парламентът отхвърли ветото на президента върху закона за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

President Rumen Radev welcomed Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó

President Radev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Discuss Europe’s Prospects Amid Current Challenges

The President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, met today, November 13, at the Presidential Institution with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, to discuss Europe’s prospects for addressing the challenges it currently faces. The Hungarian foreign minister is visiting Bulgaria for talks with the Head of State.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that restoring peace in Europe through diplomatic means must remain the European Union’s foremost priority and the only sustainable way to guarantee the continent’s long-term security and stability. The discussion also highlighted the need for systematic EU action to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, as well as its social and economic stability.

In this context, President Radev and Minister Szijjártó discussed joint Bulgarian-Hungarian initiatives to enhance regional connectivity, ensuring the reliability of supply chains and the transit of energy resources, along with expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of economics.

The recent meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the prospects for future cooperation between Europe and the United States, were also among the topics discussed by President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

More from: Bulgaria

Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.
Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.
After the Collapse of the Tripartite Council Meeting: Employers Voice Criticism of the Draft 2026 State Budget After the Collapse of the Tripartite Council Meeting: Employers Voice Criticism of the Draft 2026 State Budget
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Sofia City Council to Vote on Higher Parking Fees and Expansion of Paid Zones Sofia City Council to Vote on Higher Parking Fees and Expansion of Paid Zones
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Balloon Adventure from Germany to Bulgaria: Daring Six-Country Journey Ends Near Shumen Balloon Adventure from Germany to Bulgaria: Daring Six-Country Journey Ends Near Shumen
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Powerful Solar Flare Makes Aurora Borealis Visible over Parts of Bulgaria Powerful Solar Flare Makes Aurora Borealis Visible over Parts of Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Measures Against Air Pollution: Low-Emission Zone in Sofia Comes Into Force on 1 December Measures Against Air Pollution: Low-Emission Zone in Sofia Comes Into Force on 1 December
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

