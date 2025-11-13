President Rumen Radev welcomed Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó

The President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, met today, November 13, at the Presidential Institution with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, to discuss Europe’s prospects for addressing the challenges it currently faces. The Hungarian foreign minister is visiting Bulgaria for talks with the Head of State.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that restoring peace in Europe through diplomatic means must remain the European Union’s foremost priority and the only sustainable way to guarantee the continent’s long-term security and stability. The discussion also highlighted the need for systematic EU action to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness, as well as its social and economic stability.

In this context, President Radev and Minister Szijjártó discussed joint Bulgarian-Hungarian initiatives to enhance regional connectivity, ensuring the reliability of supply chains and the transit of energy resources, along with expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of economics.

The recent meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the prospects for future cooperation between Europe and the United States, were also among the topics discussed by President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.