President to begin on Dec 10 consultations on forming a government
Tomorrow, December 10, President Rumen Radev will start consultations with the parliamentary parties and coalitions in the 51st Parliament ahead of handing over the first mandate to seek to form a government.
At 9.30 a.m., the President will receive representatives of the largest political group, GERB-UDF.
At 11.30 a.m. the President will hold consultations with representatives of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".
***
The consolations are a step towards the formation of a regular government. Once the talks are over, the constitutional procedure will kick in and the President will hand the first mandate to the largest parliamentary force
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News