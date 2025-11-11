БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Международна мрежа за онлайн измами използва образите на...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

President Vetoes Parts of Bulgaria's Defence and Armed Forces Law

Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria’s President has imposed a veto on sections of the recently amended Defence and Armed Forces Act, citing concerns that certain provisions could worsen personnel shortages and hinder career development within the military.

President Rumen Radev has sent back for further discussion provisions of the Law on the Amendment and Supplement of the Defence and Armed Forces Act, adopted on 30 October.

In his motives, the Head of State pointed out that steps have been taken in the right direction aimed at improving the synchronisation between the competent bodies in the defence sector, as well as establishing regulations on the activities of the Supreme Headquarters.

However, Radev emphasises the need to refine rules on the maximum age for military service, promote the development of academic personnel, and clarify the procedures for accounting and compensating service time, as well as for taking and deferring leave. He stresses that these measures should not disadvantage service members.

The current legislative practice of increasing the maximum age for military service has not resolved the personnel shortages in the Armed Forces. On the contrary, it risks creating stagnation within the system, slowing the renewal of the command structure, and hindering career progression for officers.

Changes to the procedures for recording and compensating service time, as well as the new rules for taking leave, could further disadvantage service members and create additional demotivation within the ranks.

The President highlights in his reasoning that although the adopted changes pursue important defence objectives, in practice they could exacerbate the shortage of personnel within the armed forces. He stresses that the legislature should reconsider these measures to prevent unintended negative consequences for the military’s human resources.

