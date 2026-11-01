Presidential Candidate Andrey Gyurov: I Voted for a Secure, Stable, and European Bulgaria

“Today I voted for a secure, stable and European Bulgaria. A Bulgaria that has made its civilisational choice and must stand by it clearly, with dignity and confidence.” This was stated by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov after he cast his vote at the Humanities Secondary School in Blagoevgrad.

Photo: BTA

“We have conducted a very positive, dignified and open campaign. We saw the result of the first round – it opens the door for us to make our choice today. To choose the future, not the past. But now the decision is in the hands of all Bulgarian citizens. Today, they are the National Awakeners. Go out and vote. Today, the choice is clear. I expect all Bulgarian citizens to take their fate into their own hands and vote for their future,” Gyurov added.