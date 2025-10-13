Price of Consumer Basket Drops by 2 BGN

The price of the consumer basket is BGN 2 lower than last week - from 97 to 95 BGN. The main products for the preparation of the winter meat remain at the same prices.
The main products used for home preserves and winter supplies have maintained their prices.
Vladimir Ivanov, Chair of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets:
“Wholesale prices indicate the overall trend and help us understand what is happening on the market. In retail, there is great variety – outlets differ by region and by the level of luxury, so it’s difficult to draw a unified conclusion about trends there. The broader tendency is best seen at the wholesale level.
At the moment, we’ve checked 7–8 supermarkets and found that we can compile a consumer basket made up entirely of promotional items of relatively high quality, priced below last year’s levels. In other words, if we make a rational selection, it’s possible to pay around 10% less than the price a year ago.”