БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Price of Consumer Basket in Bulgaria Increased by 1 BGN over a Week

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази

It reached 97 BGN

потребителската кошница запазва

The consumer basket in Bulgaria has risen by one lev over the past week, reaching 97 leva, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

Which products have seen the sharpest price increases and which have become cheaper?

Commission chairman Vladimir Ivanov stated that the market is functioning normally, with no shortages of essential goods, fruits, or vegetables. He also stressed that there are no cartel agreements and, if such practices were to emerge, the competent authorities are in place to intervene.

A comparison was made today both on a weekly basis and over the last four months, focusing on key food products.

For the last 4 months, from May to now, until 20 September, there has been an increase in the price of sunflower oil. The sunflower harvest is currently under way, and although this year’s yield is expected to be weaker, Bulgaria usually produces surplus quantities. Coupled with a good harvest across Europe, it is likely that imports will also ease supply pressures, meaning no significant rise in oil prices is expected.

Eggs and cheese have also become more expensive. Among fruit, lemons and peaches have gone up in price, while cucumbers have seen the steepest increase among vegetables.

Vladimir Ivanov noted:
“Among staple foods, beans are up by 3 stotinki, pork by 20 stotinki, chicken by 18 stotinki, fresh milk by 4 stotinki, cheese by 18 stotinki, butter by 2 stotinki, yellow cheese by 19 stotinki, and sunflower oil by 5 stotinki. Prices that have dropped include rice (down 2 stotinki), sugar (down 5 stotinki), and yoghurt (down 1 stotinka). Eggs and flour have remained stable compared with last week. Yes, there are differences of over 300% — in some markets, prices are that high, while in others they are even below wholesale. That’s precisely why we provide wholesale prices — to help consumers make rational choices.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Три ремонта на магистрала "Тракия" започват от утре
1
Три ремонта на магистрала "Тракия" започват от утре
Отборът на САЩ ще бъде съперник на България на четвъртфиналите на световното първенство по волейбол
2
Отборът на САЩ ще бъде съперник на България на четвъртфиналите на...
Усман Дембеле и Айтана Бонмати са големите победители на наградите "Златната топка" за 2025 г. (ОБЗОР)
3
Усман Дембеле и Айтана Бонмати са големите победители на наградите...
Гражданско сдружение "Дойран - 2025" е внесло две искови молби, с които се оспорва решението за приемане на България в еврозоната
4
Гражданско сдружение "Дойран - 2025" е внесло две искови...
Транспортен хаос в Европа: Разследването на кибератаката продължава
5
Транспортен хаос в Европа: Разследването на кибератаката продължава
Путин предложи на Тръмп временно споразумение за контрол над ядрените оръжия
6
Путин предложи на Тръмп временно споразумение за контрол над...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
4-годишният Мартин, премазан от АТВ в Слънчев бряг, е изведен от реанимация
2
4-годишният Мартин, премазан от АТВ в Слънчев бряг, е изведен от...
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
3
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
4
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс заради незаконни сондажи на минерална вода
5
Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Economy

IMF Mission in Bulgaria Ends
IMF Mission in Bulgaria Ends
CITUB Trade Union Reports Mark-Ups of Up to 70% from Wholesale to Retail Prices CITUB Trade Union Reports Mark-Ups of Up to 70% from Wholesale to Retail Prices
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
IMF Calls for Pension System Reform in Bulgaria IMF Calls for Pension System Reform in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
IMF Recommends Tighter Spending in Bulgaria’s Next Budget IMF Recommends Tighter Spending in Bulgaria’s Next Budget
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria 24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Unit 6 at Kozloduy NPP to Begin Using American Nuclear Fuel Next Year Unit 6 at Kozloduy NPP to Begin Using American Nuclear Fuel Next Year
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Обявиха за мъртъв Янек Миланов от Дупница, изчезнал преди повече от пет години
Обявиха за мъртъв Янек Миланов от Дупница, изчезнал преди повече от...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Гора от канабис в Плевенско (СНИМКИ) Гора от канабис в Плевенско (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Технически проблем с есемесите за платено паркиране в София Технически проблем с есемесите за платено паркиране в София
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Комисия в СОС изслушва ръководството на "Топлофикация" заради казуса "Дружба" Комисия в СОС изслушва ръководството на "Топлофикация" заради казуса "Дружба"
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Обиски и арести при разбиване на криптоизмама за над 100 млн. евро,...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
По света
Три ремонта на магистрала "Тракия" започват от утре
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Франция също призна държавата Палестина
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
По света
Потребителската кошница у нас поскъпна с 1 лев
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ