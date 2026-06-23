Prime Minister Radev: New Mechanism for Setting the Minimum Wage for 2027 Will Be Considered in August

A new mechanism for determining Bulgaria’s minimum wage for 2027 will be discussed in August during a meeting of the country’s social partners, alongside negotiations on the state budget for next year. This was announced by Prime Minister Rumen Radev while speaking to journalists at the Council of Ministers.

Radev stated that the minimum wage will not be frozen this year.

Earlier today, June 23, the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) failed to reach agreement on the issue of social security contributions for public sector employees. The government, trade unions and business representatives expressed differing views on a draft bill proposing amendments to the Social Security Code, submitted by Martin Dimitrov and a group of MPs from Democratic Bulgaria.

The Tripartite Council also failed to reach consensus on a proposal to introduce more flexible arrangements for taking paternity leave following the birth of a child.