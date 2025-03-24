Prime Minister: The project for units 7 and 8 of Kozloduy NPP is of strategic importance for Bulgaria

The construction of units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant is a key step towards ensuring Bulgaria's energy security. The project is of strategic importance both for our country and for the region of Southeast Europe. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during a meeting with a delegation from "Hyundai Engineering and Construction," led by CEO Hanu Lee.

The meeting, held at the Council of Ministers on March 24, was also attended by Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov and the Executive Director of "Kozloduy NPP - New Capacities," Petyo Ivanov.

The project for new nuclear units at the Kozloduy NPP site was the focus of today’s meeting at the Council of Ministers, following the launch of the engineering contract at the end of 2024 between "Kozloduy NPP - New Capacities" and the consortium consisting of the Bulgarian branches of "Westinghouse Energy Systems" and "Hyundai Engineering and Construction." The execution of the contract will support the regulatory steps for the project implementation as well as the calculation of future investment and operating costs.

During today’s conversation, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured that the Bulgarian side would do everything necessary to speed up the implementation process, without compromising on the quality of the implementation.

"We place great emphasis on security during construction, as well as the safe operation of the units in the future," Zhelyazkov pointed out.

The Prime Minister was adamant that the project must comply with all national and European rules and standards.

