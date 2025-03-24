БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Българска следа в мащабна руска дезинформационна кампания...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Разпадането на МЕЧ: Радостин Василев нарече Киселова...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Спортният министър разпореди проверка на работата на тотото
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister: The project for units 7 and 8 of Kozloduy NPP is of strategic importance for Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Запази
Снимка: Пресцентър на Министерски съвет

The construction of units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant is a key step towards ensuring Bulgaria's energy security. The project is of strategic importance both for our country and for the region of Southeast Europe. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during a meeting with a delegation from "Hyundai Engineering and Construction," led by CEO Hanu Lee.

The meeting, held at the Council of Ministers on March 24, was also attended by Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov and the Executive Director of "Kozloduy NPP - New Capacities," Petyo Ivanov.

The project for new nuclear units at the Kozloduy NPP site was the focus of today’s meeting at the Council of Ministers, following the launch of the engineering contract at the end of 2024 between "Kozloduy NPP - New Capacities" and the consortium consisting of the Bulgarian branches of "Westinghouse Energy Systems" and "Hyundai Engineering and Construction." The execution of the contract will support the regulatory steps for the project implementation as well as the calculation of future investment and operating costs.

During today’s conversation, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured that the Bulgarian side would do everything necessary to speed up the implementation process, without compromising on the quality of the implementation.

"We place great emphasis on security during construction, as well as the safe operation of the units in the future," Zhelyazkov pointed out.

The Prime Minister was adamant that the project must comply with all national and European rules and standards.

.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
1
България допусна нова загуба от Република Ирландия с 2:1 (ОБЗОР)
Спортният тотализатор с позиция след грешка в тегленето на Втори тото шанс в 5/35
2
Спортният тотализатор с позиция след грешка в тегленето на Втори...
Мъж откраднал над 60 фиданки от бул. "Цариградско шосе" в София, трябвали му за вилата
3
Мъж откраднал над 60 фиданки от бул. "Цариградско шосе" в...
Обявяват над 13 000 свободни места в детските градини и ясли в София
4
Обявяват над 13 000 свободни места в детските градини и ясли в София
Спортният министър разпореди проверка на работата на тотото
5
Спортният министър разпореди проверка на работата на тотото
Пета нощ на ожесточени сблъсъци и протести в Истанбул
6
Пета нощ на ожесточени сблъсъци и протести в Истанбул

Най-четени

"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
1
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
2
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
3
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
4
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
5
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад
6
Почина шестнайсета жертва на рухналата козирка на гарата в Нови Сад

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with his Slovak counterpart
Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with his Slovak counterpart
Entire management of Bulgarian state-owned lottery operator dismissed due to blunder in the 5 out of 35 game Entire management of Bulgarian state-owned lottery operator dismissed due to blunder in the 5 out of 35 game
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
Bulgarian woman suspected of involvement in an extensive Russian disinformation campaign uncovered in Austria Bulgarian woman suspected of involvement in an extensive Russian disinformation campaign uncovered in Austria
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
President Radev: Japan is a strategic partner of Bulgaria and the region President Radev: Japan is a strategic partner of Bulgaria and the region
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
"Trend" poll: More than half of Bulgarians believe that the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet will not serve a full term "Trend" poll: More than half of Bulgarians believe that the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet will not serve a full term
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
UN:Marin will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world UN:Marin will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ