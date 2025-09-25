Prime Minister Zhelyazkov and Ecumenical Patriarch Discuss the Church’s Commitment to Humanity’s Challenges

Peace and global solidarity must be continuously encouraged – this was the shared view of Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during their meeting in New York on September 25.

Both are in the United States for the regular session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov discussed with the Ecumenical Patriarch the Church’s engagement with contemporary challenges facing humanity, the future of children, and environmental protection.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of human virtues and faith as a source of strength and wisdom. Patriarch Bartholomew congratulated Prime Minister Zhelyazkov on Bulgaria’s success in its efforts to accession to the eurozone.

The Ecumenical Patriarch wished the Bulgarian people success, peace, prosperity, and happiness.