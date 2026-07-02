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Prosecutor's Office Filed Charges Against Jet Ski Operator After Serious Incident at Aheloy Water Attraction

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Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
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The Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against the jet ski operator and manager of the water base following the serious incident involving an attraction at Aheloy beach. He was detained again just hours after being released from custody at midday.

17-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Water Attraction Accident in Aheloy

The condition of the 17-year-old boy from Israel, who was the most seriously injured after the so-called “banana” inflatable being towed by a jet ski overturned near the rocks at the beach, remains critical.

Staff at the water base blamed the incident on an underwater rock onto an underwater rock, but according to witnesses the jet ski operator lost control during a sharp turn.

Dimitar Neichev, mayor of Aheloy: “They said they hit a rock underneath and the boys bounced off, jumped on their own and one hit himself. But afterwards others say that the turn was not taken properly and that is how the impact happened.”

After the incident involving the attraction in Aheloy, the relevant ministry has launched an inspection, and the owner of the base was detained.

The man who operated the jet ski is Ivan Sivov, who is also the manager of the water base. Following the incident, he attempted to send away the rescuers who had arrived to help.

Valentin Nenkov, lifeguard on the beach in Aheloy: “He even told me – ‘Go back to your post’, in a way telling me not to touch the boy, but I felt responsible. They had put cotton swabs on his head, I went back, took hydrogen peroxide and rivanol.”

After being released from custody at midday due to the expiry of a 24-hour detention period, the manager was arrested again a few hours later. The Prosecutor’s Office has also brought charges against him.

Maria Markova, head of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office – Burgas: “For causing medium bodily injury through professional negligence. But if, during the preparation of the forensic medical reports, the qualification of the injuries themselves changes, or if we have injuries to more than one person, the charge will also be changed.”

Following an inspection by Maritime Administration, the water base was found to be operating without documents and in breach of the rules. The Ministry of Tourism also inspected today whether attractions are permitted on this stretch of beach at all.

Radoslav Angelov, expert from the Ministry of Tourism: “According to the plan, there is a water base here. However, when it is opened, they are obliged to notify Maritime Administration, which then issues them permission.”

The detained jet ski operator also did not hold a licence to operate. He was due to sit an exam in three days’ time.

Nedko Tashev, representative of the beach concessionaire: “The agreement with the concessionaire is that the base will start operating once all documents are in place. If he rushed ahead and did something on his own initiative, I cannot comment on that.”

Maritime Administration will fine the manager of the water base 1,500 euros, and if found guilty he could face a penalty of up to two years in prison.

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