Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel

Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will also submit a request for "remand in custody" to the court

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:19, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office will submit a request to the court for a detention order of Ksenia Plachkova, as well as a request for her placement in a psychiatric institution for examination. The Ukrainian woman is accused of the brutal murder of her own children—a 5-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy—in an attic room of a house in Vakarel (a village near Sofia).

During the investigation, a scene inspection was conducted, the accused and witnesses were interviewed, and autopsies were performed on the victims.

Regarding the brutal murder in Vakarel, the mother of the two children has been formally charged and has confessed to the crime. The 32-year-old woman has admitted to the crime and provided details about the method used to inflict injuries on the victims, the Prosecutor's office said.

Psychological and psychiatric examinations have been assigned.

According to the initial findings of the experts, the accused suffers from a severe mental disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and intense suicidal thoughts.

The court is expected to rule on the requests submitted by the prosecution.

