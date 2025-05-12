БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Protest Against Construction of Wind Farm in Valchi Dol Municipality

Residents are concerned about the impact of infrasound on their health and the environment

протест изграждането ветрогенераторен парк община вълчи дол

Residents of Valchi Dol (Varna district, Northeastern Bulgaria) staged a protest against a proposed investment project to build a wind farm within the municipality’s territory. The project envisions the installation of 50 wind turbines, each reaching a height of 270 meters. Locals fear that the development would effectively put an end to agriculture in the region and turn the area into a “desert.”

Residents in the area expressed concern that infrasound generated by the turbines could lead to health issues for people and have a devastating impact on bees and local wildlife species.

The protest took place ahead of a public hearing on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) organized by the investor.

