Protest Against Construction of Wind Farm in Valchi Dol Municipality

Residents of Valchi Dol (Varna district, Northeastern Bulgaria) staged a protest against a proposed investment project to build a wind farm within the municipality’s territory. The project envisions the installation of 50 wind turbines, each reaching a height of 270 meters. Locals fear that the development would effectively put an end to agriculture in the region and turn the area into a “desert.”

Residents in the area expressed concern that infrasound generated by the turbines could lead to health issues for people and have a devastating impact on bees and local wildlife species.

The protest took place ahead of a public hearing on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) organized by the investor.