Protest Against Euro Adoption Held in Front of GERB Headquarters in Sofia (PHOTOS)

A protest organised by the political party "Vazrazhdane" against the adoption of the euro took p;ace place in front of the GERB party headquarters in Sofia on June 11.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane", stated: “Today we are protesting once again, but something happened two days ago that has overshadowed many previous tragedies. A 23-year-old man was killed. You saw the footage. We witnessed something that is difficult to describe—he was on the ground, kicked, choked. We also witnessed lies from the Ministry of the Interior. Mitov must resign by the end of the day. We are demanding the resignation of the entire government. These people can just as easily write the obituary of any one of us as they can write the obituary of the state, of the lev, of the nation—but we will not allow it. We will never allow it. It is high time for the Bulgarian people, free men and women, to write the obituary of the oligarchic caste.”

The protest march temporarily blocked Vitosha Boulevard and continued toward the bTV headquarters. The demonstrators plan to submit a letter of protest to the management of the media outlet, criticizing what they claim is a systematic lack of coverage of protests in support of retaining the Bulgarian lev and in favour of a referendum on euro adoption. They chant "Mafia out".

Photos by Nikolai Minkov and Dessislava Kulelieva