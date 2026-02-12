БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Pulp Factory Workers in Svishtov Protest Over Unpaid Wages

Nearly 300 employees of a large pulp production plant in the town of Svishtov (Northern Bulgaria) staged a protest today, February 12, over unpaid wages.

Workers have not received salaries since September. The factory halted production nine months ago due to rising wood costs, a key raw material for pulp manufacturing. Despite the shutdown, no employees were formally laid off, and until the end of 2025 many continued to report to work. However, most staff have left since January due to unpaid salaries.

Today, demonstrators gathered at the main entrance of the plant, demanding their owed wages. No members of the company management appeared to address the protestors. Speaking to BNT by phone, the factory owner, Krasimir Dachev, said that solutions are being sought to pay all outstanding salaries. He added that he is selling personal assets to secure the necessary funds and suggested that wages could be paid within this month.

It remains unclear when or if the plant — the largest employer in the Svishtov region — will resume production.

Workers stressed that they have been patient for long enough and cannot wait any longer

