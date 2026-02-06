БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Rain, Snow and a New Cold Snap Expected from the New Week

валежи дъжд сняг ново застудяване новата седмица
Снимка: The image is illustrative

For the remainder of the week, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy conditions, though rainfall will be lighter and more localised, particularly today in western regions. In the north-west, icy patches remain a concern. Daytime temperatures in Northern Bulgaria are expected to range between 3°C and 8°C, in the south between 8°C and 13°C, with the capital, Sofia, around 9°C.

Overnight, rain will continue in western areas. Winds will be light, and minimum temperatures tomorrow will be slightly above freezing, ranging from 1°C to 6°C, with Sofia around 4°C. Daytime temperatures will rise but remain variable: northern regions can expect highs of 5°C to 10°C, southern areas 11°C to 14°C, and up to 17°C in the far south-west. Sofia will see maximum temperatures around 10°C–11°C. Showers are expected only in isolated parts of western and central Bulgaria.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with light to moderate westerly winds. Maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 12°C, and sea conditions are expected to increase to 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

Rainfall is also expected in the mountains. The snow line will drop to approximately 1,500–1,600 metres tomorrow. Strong westerly to north-westerly winds will bring blustery conditions.

On Sunday, scattered light rain will continue, with temperatures remaining relatively warm for the season. A gradual cold spell will develop at the start of the new week, accompanied by a more significant weather system. In northern Bulgaria, rain is expected to turn to snow, and mountain passes may experience blizzards and drifting snow.

By Tuesday, minimum temperatures are expected to range from –4°C to 1°C, with daytime highs between 2°C and 7°C. Precipitation will decrease significantly, and a shift to south-easterly winds will bring a warming trend. On Wednesday, rainfall is unlikely, with morning fog giving way to sunny intervals throughout the day.

