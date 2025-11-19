Reactions in Parliament After Constitutional Court Says Former Speaker Kiselova Wrongly Blocked President’s Euro Referendum Request

The Constitutional Court’s ruling that former Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, had no grounds to refuse discussion of President Rumen Radev’s request for a referendum on the adoption of the euro has triggered a wave of reactions in Parliament on November 19.

At a meeting of parliamentary group leaders, “Vazrazhdane” sought to add the President’s request to this week’s agenda but were told this was impossible, on the grounds that former Speaker Kiselova had already returned the proposal to the President.

The 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' coalition argued that Constitutional Court decisions cannot be applied retroactively and defended Kiselova’s actions.