Reactions in Parliament after President's Decision to Use His Private Car for Travel

For the second consecutive day, the Bulgarian Parliament failed to reach a quorum. Delyan Peevski, leader of “MRF – New Beginning”, stated that everything is in the hands of GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borisov and reiterated MRF’s readiness to participate in government. Some MPs also commented on President Rumen Radev’s decision to use his personal car for travelling with members of his staff while carrying out official duties.

Delyan Peevski, floor leader of the 'MRF - New Beginning' group: 'This is outright populism, Rumen needs to get off the official cars because what he is doing now is establishing a party of his own. I have information from local sources, my party structures are telling me that. It is not honourable and if he has any sense of integrity, he should resign today. Let him form his party, develop it, and participate in the elections when the time comes.” Radostin Vassilev, Chair of the MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) Parliamentary Group: “It’s easy for the president to stand at the institution and say ten sentences, but to come here to deal with the ‘big D’ and the other one in Parliament personally is very difficult. Let him make his party faster, and we are waiting for him on the ground.” Ivaylo Mirchev, MP from the 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' Parliamentary Group: “All politicians should give up their official vehicles. They should come to work in their private cars, as is the practice in some Scandinavian countries. For the President, the Speaker, and the Prime Minister, this should not apply – they should continue to be protected by the National Service for Protection.”

According to Delyan Peevski, solving the problem of the parliamentary deadlock and the lack of quorum is entirely in Boyko Borisov’s hands. He again confirmed 'MRF – New Beginning'’s readiness to take part in the governance of the country and share responsibility.

Meanwhile, the smallest parliamentary group, Velichie, experienced internal tension. Its leader, Ivelin Mihaylov, announced that he disassociates himself from eight MPs who registered in the plenary hall today, despite that there was a decision of the leadership not to do so.

Delyan Peevski, Chair of 'MRF – New Beginning' PG: “I spoke with the Prime Minister. I’m waiting for them; they are expected to have a decision by Monday on what they will do. I suppose he is waiting for Borisov. Everything is in Borisov’s hands – whether he will push the country to the abyss.”