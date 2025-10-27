Record Sales of New and Used Cars in the Country

Car dealers across Bulgaria are reporting a surge in both new and second-hand car sales. Over 40,000 newly manufactured vehicles were sold by September alone, and projections suggest this figure could exceed 55,000 by the end of the year.

For several months, Ognyan had been searching for a suitable second-hand car for his family. Although he had originally planned to make the purchase early next year, he realised that prices were rising daily, prompting him to change his plans.

Ognyan Georgiev: "I bought a car about a week ago and even registered it. What I observed at the traffic police department is a huge increase in second-hand car sales, possibly due to the euro coming into circulation. September and October have been a boom in car registrations at traffic police – Dupnitsa."

Dealers are also noticing the heightened demand.

Diego Chalev, owner of a car dealership in Dupnitsa: "During the summer, I noticed an increase of 10–20% in sales of second-hand cars."

The most sought-after vehicles are around ten years old, with low fuel consumption.

Diego Chalev: "People are typically looking to spend between 10,000 and 15,000 leva."

Record sales are also being reported in the new car market.

Vasil Novoselski, new car dealer: "By September, just over 40,000 new cars had been sold in Bulgaria, which is an exceptional achievement. I hope that by the end of the year we will reach 50,000 vehicles, which would be a record for new car sales."

Customers opting for new cars are willing to pay higher prices to get more features, and a significant proportion are turning to electric and hybrid vehicles.

