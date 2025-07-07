Red Alert Heat Warning in Place for Most Parts of Bulgaria, 37C Registered in the Shade in Ruse

Red alert for extreme temperatures has been issued for most of the country on July 7. However, a slight normalisation of the weather is expected later this week, starting Thursday.

According to data from the hydrometeorological station in Ruse, temperatures exceeded 28°C as early as 9:00 a.m.

At 12:00 p.m. in Ruse, thermometres registered 37°C in the shade, with the perceived temperature feeling significantly higher.

Doctors advise avoiding outdoor activities between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Volunteers from the Youth Red Cross in Ruse are offering guidance on how to stay safe during the heat and remind the public that the most vulnerable groups include young children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Due to the heat, traffic of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 20 tonnes has been suspended in the region today and tomorrow (July 7 and 8) from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The aim is to prevent deformation of the asphalt. This restriction does not apply to trucks transporting perishable goods, temperature-sensitive cargo, live animals, or hazardous materials.