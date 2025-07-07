БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
37 градуса на сянка отчетоха термометрите в Русе
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Прокуратурата ще поиска постоянен арест за тримата...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
43 градуса на сянка в Гърция: Властите въвеждат строги мерки
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Red Alert Heat Warning in Place for Most Parts of Bulgaria, 37C Registered in the Shade in Ruse

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази
опасно горещо температури 40deg

Red alert for extreme temperatures has been issued for most of the country on July 7. However, a slight normalisation of the weather is expected later this week, starting Thursday.

According to data from the hydrometeorological station in Ruse, temperatures exceeded 28°C as early as 9:00 a.m.

At 12:00 p.m. in Ruse, thermometres registered 37°C in the shade, with the perceived temperature feeling significantly higher.

Doctors advise avoiding outdoor activities between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Volunteers from the Youth Red Cross in Ruse are offering guidance on how to stay safe during the heat and remind the public that the most vulnerable groups include young children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Due to the heat, traffic of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 20 tonnes has been suspended in the region today and tomorrow (July 7 and 8) from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The aim is to prevent deformation of the asphalt. This restriction does not apply to trucks transporting perishable goods, temperature-sensitive cargo, live animals, or hazardous materials.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Непопулярен сектор връща българите, избягали да работят в чужбина - вижте кой
3
Непопулярен сектор връща българите, избягали да работят в чужбина -...
Пожар избухна в Карнобат (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
4
Пожар избухна в Карнобат (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
Свистене на гуми и форсиране на двигател: Мощен автомобил се заби челно в уличен стълб в София
5
Свистене на гуми и форсиране на двигател: Мощен автомобил се заби...
4 катастрофи и огромно задръстване на "Тракия" край Бургас
6
4 катастрофи и огромно задръстване на "Тракия" край Бургас

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични магазини
2
За Бога, братя: Огромни надценки на цените на храните в единични...
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и цялото ни общество
3
Специализант по педиатрия: Тошко Йорданов унизи не само нас, но и...
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в центъра на София
4
Отново брутална агресия: Непълнолетни нападат и бият минувачи в...
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато крадат колата му
5
Мъж от Поморие извърши граждански арест на двама младежи, докато...
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"
6
Пожар гори в близост до бензиностанция АМ "Тракия"

More from: Bulgaria

Unpopular Sector Brings Back Bulgarians from Abroad
Unpopular Sector Brings Back Bulgarians from Abroad
Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia Two Men Arrested for Hooliganism in Sofia
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria Tensions Outside Parliament: Clashes with Police During Protest against Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control The Fire Near Petrol Station on Trakia Motorway Brought under Control
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign President Radev Honoured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman with the Bulgarian Head of State's Honorary Sign
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors Eight Men Arrested for Threats and Violence Against Debtors
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Опасни жеги днес и утре, после предстои захлаждане
Опасни жеги днес и утре, после предстои захлаждане
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
37 градуса на сянка отчетоха термометрите в Русе 37 градуса на сянка отчетоха термометрите в Русе
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил При акция на прокуратурата и ГДБОП е задържано голямо количество фентанил
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Проверяват сигнал за дрон, паднал в близост до летището във Варна Проверяват сигнал за дрон, паднал в близост до летището във Варна
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Росен Желязков: Хората не трябва да бързат да си обменят отсега...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота след падане от АТВ, возило и...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
39-годишен рани с нож полицай в Харманли при опит да бъде задържан
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
Наводнението в Тексас: Увеличава се броят на загиналите, десетки са...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ