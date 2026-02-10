БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Renovated Multi-Storey Car Park at Sofia Airport’s Terminal 2 Officially Opens

The investment is worth EUR 16.6 million

откриха обновения многоетажен паркинг столичното летище снимки
Снимка: БТА

The renovated multi-storey covered car park at Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport “Vasil Levski” was officially opened on February 10. The renovation was completed within a year in partnership with GBS – Infrastructure Construction, the airport’s press office reported.

The €16.6 million investment is one of the largest made as a standalone project in the ongoing transformation of the airport. Since the start of the concession, SOF Connect has invested €93 million in the modernisation of Sofia Airport.

“Today marks an important milestone in the transformation of Sofia Airport. We are proud to officially open the renovated multi-storey car park at Terminal 2. This renovation was not simply an upgrade — it represented a complete structural and functional transformation of the facility. Over the past year, the car park was practically rebuilt from the inside out to meet modern standards of safety, sustainability, and comfort. The most advanced construction technologies were used during the renovation, some for the first time in Bulgaria,” said Jesús Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect.

The upgraded facility features four underground levels and an entirely new above-ground level. Following the project, the total capacity of the car park now stands at 930 spaces, including 30 designated for people with reduced mobility.

The reconstruction employed state-of-the-art structural engineering techniques, including reinforcement of vertical structural elements with additional reinforced concrete walls and seismic dampers, and strengthening of slabs using innovative carbon fibres and steel beams. Security is ensured by a completely new video surveillance system.

photo by BTA

Since the beginning of the concession, the operator has invested €93 million in the modernisation of Sofia Airport.

