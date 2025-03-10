Renovation of 'Zaimov' Park in Sofia begins

Sofia's Mayor, Vasil Terziev, officially kicked off the complete renovation and replacement of the linear lighting system in "Zaimov" Park on March 10. The symbolic groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor for "Green System, Ecology, and Land Use," Nadezhda Bobcheva, Deputy Mayor for Transport, Ilyan Pavlov, acting mayor of the "Oborishte" district, Milena Alexieva, and municipal councilors.

The park will be upgraded with energy-efficient LED lighting, and a new security system will be installed throughout the park. The installation of the new lighting system is expected to be completed by July.

Milena Alexieva, Acting Mayor of "Oborishte," expressed her gratitude to the Sofia Municipality for their support in this important project. The replacement of lighting is actively ongoing in more and more districts and other parks across the city.

Mayor Vasil Terziev also expressed hope that the renovation of the Sofia Theatre will be completed on time to prevent the loss of European funding. He further announced that the renovation of Opalchenska Street will continue today, followed by two more major projects—the renovation of Stambolijski Boulevard and Maria Luisa Boulevard.

Photos by Karina Karanotova

Terziev also commented on the ongoing offensive against district mayors, stating that it creates management issues, as it diverts attention from crucial projects. According to him, political opponents are attempting to penalize the mayors but are, in reality, punishing the residents of Sofia.

“The more the district and central administration get distracted by numerous small, thrown-in issues and "bombs" that divert attention, the less we can focus on solving the significant problems facing the city, for which people expect tangible results,” commented Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News