Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plan is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied

The repair of the second hydro unit at the "Chaira" Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Power Plant has been completed, with the implementation of a specially developed innovative solution for modifying the turbine section, the Ministry of Energy said on December 22.

On December 23, caretaker Minister of Energy, Vladislav Malinov, will inspect the facility on site. Caretakerv Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, is also expected to attend.

The repair of the unit included the rehabilitation and installation of the generator stator and turbine, and the entire hydro unit was assembled in early November. Once the tests and trials are successfully completed, the facility is expected to be commissioned at the beginning of 2025. The same method will be used to restore Hydro Unit 3. For the other two units—Units 1 and 4—National Electricity Company (NEC) has announced a procedure for their full replacement, which will ensure the long-term sustainable operation of the pumped-storage hydroelectric plant. Upon being integrated into the national energy system, "Chaira" will provide balance to the country's electricity grid.

