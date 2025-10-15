БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Retail Food Markups in Bulgaria Reach Between 50% and 90%, Trade Unions Data Shows

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
EN
Запази

Flour, milk, cheese, oil and rice are the most expensive in Bulgaria compared to other EU countries

цените храните места надценките стигат
Снимка: BGNES

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has reported that food markups in Bulgarian shops have reached levels between 50% and 90%, according to a comparative study of prices across EU member states. The survey, which examined prices in over 600 stores across the country, found that basic food products – such as milk, flour, cheese, oil, and rice – are among the most expensive in Bulgaria compared to the rest of the European Union.

At the same time, the purchase prices of raw materials, such as milk, remain extremely low. At a dairy plant near Varna, a litre of milk is bought for around 1 BGN.

Zlatina Georgieva, farmer: “For me, fresh milk is being purchased below production cost — between 0.89 and 1.10 BGN per litre at most.”
According to Georgieva, large retail chains dictate market conditions and determine profit margins at their own discretion.

“A litre of milk sells for around 3.50 BGN or more. Unfortunately, it’s the retailers who set the rules and the prices,” she added.

According to Zlatina Georigeva, it is the big traders who dictate the market conditions and form their profits at their own discretion.

For the first time, CITUB compared food prices in Bulgaria with those in other EU countries. The findings show that one-third of the goods in the “small consumer basket” are most expensive in Bulgaria. With the minimum wage, a Bulgarian can afford this basket 9.6 times, compared with 16 times in Romania and 30 times in Germany.

Many consumers say they feel the price increases daily.

Georgi Tomov: “Some prices have risen by as much as 200%. Peaches that cost 2–3 BGN last year are now 7–8 BGN.”

Yordanka Todorova: “There are a thousand committees supposedly monitoring prices, but I don’t see what they’re watching — it’s simply not true that there’s no increase.”

Experts note that markups in Bulgaria are significantly higher than the European average, where retail margins rarely exceed 30%.

Plamen Dimitrov, CITUB President: “The difference between the wholesale and retail prices in the major supermarket chains is between 50% and 90%, based on data from the retailers themselves. Whether that’s a fair market price, anyone can decide — but in our view, it’s definitely not.”

Prof. Violeta Dimitrova, University of Economics – Varna: “Bulgaria’s small market is also part of the problem. To maintain sales volumes, chains are forced to keep higher profit margins.”


CITUB found differences of 23% to 71% between wholesale and retail prices, with markups for cheese, eggs, tomatoes, and potatoes exceeding 50%.

Plamen Dimitrov: “What people expect now are not just numbers, but real action and sanctions. Only then will citizens believe there’s a functioning state in this country.”

Prof. Violeta Dimitrova: “In the UK, for instance, a dedicated government unit monitors relations between producers and retailers annually. Producers can report unfair practices or concerns, ensuring chains regulate their behaviour.”

Following CITUB’s initiative, the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has launched a detailed investigation into the dairy products market in Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
1
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
2
Отново агресия срещу медици – нападение в Спешна помощ в Разлог
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
3
Трус във властта: Ще има ли преформатиране на управляващата коалиция?
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в Перник?
4
Взривове са предшествали пожара в "Стомана Индъстри" в...
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
5
Провалено заседание: Народното събрание не събра кворум
Ивайло Мирчев: Има трима премиери, но истинският е Пеевски
6
Ивайло Мирчев: Има трима премиери, но истинският е Пеевски

Най-четени

Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
1
Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
2
Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
5
Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
6
Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

More from: Economy

EU Ready to Invest Further in Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Link
EU Ready to Invest Further in Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Link
Kozloduy NPP’s Nuclear Reactors to Operate for Over 20 More Years Kozloduy NPP’s Nuclear Reactors to Operate for Over 20 More Years
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
IMF: Bulgaria’s Economic Growth to Accelerate to 3% in 2025 IMF: Bulgaria’s Economic Growth to Accelerate to 3% in 2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Bulgarian Grain Producers Prepare New Nationwide Protests Bulgarian Grain Producers Prepare New Nationwide Protests
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev on BNT: Prudent Management of Spending Is Needed, While Incomes Can Continue to Grow Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev on BNT: Prudent Management of Spending Is Needed, While Incomes Can Continue to Grow
Чете се за: 10:25 мин.
Municipalities Call for a Three-Year Transition to Implement the “Polluter Pays” Principle in Waste Tax Calculation Municipalities Call for a Three-Year Transition to Implement the “Polluter Pays” Principle in Waste Tax Calculation
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Цените на храните: На места надценките стигат до 90%
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
У нас
За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия багерист при потопа в Елените За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия багерист при потопа в Елените
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР) Нестабилни в единството: Ще има ли прегрупиране на играчите във властта? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Задействат BG-Alert заради очаквани валежи в района на Царево
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Млади лекари символично "погребаха" бъдещето си пред...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Още над 20 години ще работят ядрените блокове в АЕЦ...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Напрежение пред сградата на МВР в София заради протест на БОЕЦ...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ