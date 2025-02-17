Retro train ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day

On March 1st, an attractive retro train will make two trips to Bankya, where people from all over Bulgaria will celebrate Baba Marta by exchanging and wearing Martenitsi (traditional Bulgarian red-and-white yarn bracelets).

This initiative is a collaboration between Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) and the National Ethnographic Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).

The train was produced in 1960 in Vienna and, by the end of the last century, was used to transport state leaders. It was one of the most modern trains of its time and continues to impress with its elegance and technical equipment.

The train will operate two round trips between Sofia and Bankya on March 1st. The schedule is as follows:

First trip:Departure from Sofia Central Station at 09:50 AM, arriving in Bankya at 10:14 AM.

Return from Bankya at 11:40 AM, arriving in Sofia at 12:04 PM.

Second trip:Departure from Sofia at 12:50 PM, arriving in Bankya at 1:14 PM.

Return from Bankya at 3:00 PM, arriving in Sofia at 3:24 PM

All passengers will receive special gifts related to interesting facts about Bulgarian folk traditions.

Upon arrival in Bankya, visitors can take a stroll through the town, visit the restored Central Mineral Bath, and enjoy the beautiful city park where the iconic statue of Hygieia, the goddess of health, cleanliness, and hygiene, stands. A photo taken in front of the statue will also be a great souvenir of the day.

For passengers on the second trip, there will be musical performances by talents from the "Nghlight" Vocal Academy at the "Rotunda" Park at 1:00 PM.

Ticket prices are:

Adults: 44 BGN for a round trip with a reserved seat.

Children up to 10 years old: 22 BGN.

Tickets can only be purchased at the ticket offices in railway stations and ticket sales offices, BDZ added.

Every year on 1st of March, Bulgarian people celebrate a centuries-old tradition called the day of Baba Marta (baba means ‘Grandma’ and Marta means ‘March’), related to sending off the winter and welcoming the approaching spring.

On that day and a few days afterwards, Bulgarians exchange and wear the so-called “Martenitsas” – decorative pieces of red and white twisted threads, symbolising health and happiness and a lucky charm against evil spirits. The Martenitsas are given away to friends, family and colleagues and are worn around the wrist or on clothes. In some villages in the mountains people decorate their houses and domestic animals.

Martenitsa is made of twined red and white threads – woolen, silk, or cotton. The most typical Martenitsa represents two small dolls, known as Pizho and Penda. Pizho is the male doll, usually in white colour. Penda is the female doll, usually in red colour and distinguished by her skirt.

