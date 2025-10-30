БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Revolution in Nuclear Energy Production: Bulgaria Achieves Global Breakthrough in Science

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Bulgaria has registered a major scientific breakthrough in the field of nuclear energy. Researchers from the Institute of Solid State Physics and the Institute of Electronics have patented a powerful gamma emission produced solely as a result of a nuclear reaction. The state will fund the continuation of the project with 10 million BGN.

After years of research, scientists at the Institute of Solid State Physics conducted an experiment in which they first accelerated neutral particles and subsequently achieved thermonuclear fusion using a laser.

Prof. Lyubomir Kovachev, Institute of Electronics, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS):
“Using lasers, charged particles can be accelerated much more cheaply and efficiently.”

Prof. Kovachev continued:
“We already knew how to accelerate neutral particles, and then the question arose: could we strip atoms of light elements, such as helium, of their electron shell and then, using their kinetic energy, concentrate them in one place? And in doing so, create conditions for thermonuclear fusion? To our great satisfaction, after nine years of research, we succeeded in achieving highly powerful gamma radiation, which is just a result of a nuclear reaction.”

The achievement has already been patented, and international laboratories and institutions are showing increasing interest. Young Bulgarian researchers are also becoming actively interested.

Assoc. Prof. Ekaterina Yordanova, Director of the Institute of Solid State Physics, BAS:
“Once we were able to verify our theoretical studies through experimental work at various stages, we invited young scientists to expand our team and train new specialists who will continue to develop this cutting-edge research.”

Maria-Gabriela Zheleva, Assistant Researcher, Institute of Solid State Physics, BAS:
“I firmly believe that Bulgaria has high-level experimentation and science, although, unfortunately, many people are unaware of it. But it exists, and it is the result of many long years of hard work.”

The key benefits of this experimental breakthrough are that no residual radiation is generated and there is no need for storage of nuclear waste. The government has also shown strong interest, with the Ministry of Innovation and Growth allocating 10 million BGN to further develop the project.

Assoc. Prof. Yordanova:
“We are beginning with the establishment of a laboratory meeting all necessary standards and requirements to continue experimental work. The next step, once all processes are confirmed, analysed and scaled, is the creation of a new centre with European participation.”

Prof. Lyubomir Kovachev, Institute of Electronics - BAS:

“We expect a fusion-based thermonuclear reactor to be created, if all goes well.”


BNT: “Could such a reactor be Bulgarian?”


Prof. Kovachev: “That is our hope.”

Experts have already described the Bulgarian achievement as a revolution in nuclear energy production.

