Парното в София вероятно ще бъде пуснато около 5-7 ноември
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Как ще се ротира председателят на НС?
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Задължителна застраховка "Злополука" при...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
260 млн. евро са заложени за увеличение на заплатите на...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
"Благодаря Ви за доверието": Рая Назарян е...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
"Оттеглям се, за мен беше чест": Наталия...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

Road Accident Temporarily Closes Route I-5 near the Trakia Motorway Overpass

Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Two people were also injured in the collision

катастрофа затвори временно път тракия

A road traffic accident temporarily closed Route I-5 in the area of the overpass above the Trakia Motorway. The incident occurred at around 13:20 on October 29 at kilometre 240.

According to initial reports, the crash involved a car and a minibus. Both drivers were injured in the collision and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

A police team is on site. Breathalyser tests carried out on both drivers returned negative results for alcohol.

Traffic in the area has been suspended. A diversion route has been set up, redirecting vehicles through the villages of Khristiyanovo and Pamukchii.


