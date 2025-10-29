Road Accident Temporarily Closes Route I-5 near the Trakia Motorway Overpass

A road traffic accident temporarily closed Route I-5 in the area of the overpass above the Trakia Motorway. The incident occurred at around 13:20 on October 29 at kilometre 240.

According to initial reports, the crash involved a car and a minibus. Both drivers were injured in the collision and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

A police team is on site. Breathalyser tests carried out on both drivers returned negative results for alcohol.

Traffic in the area has been suspended. A diversion route has been set up, redirecting vehicles through the villages of Khristiyanovo and Pamukchii.





