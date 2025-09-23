Roadworks Begin at Three Locations along Trakia Motorway from September 24

From tomorrow, 24 September, roadworks will begin at three locations along the Trakia Motorway.

Preventive maintenance will be carried out over a 9-kilometre stretch between kilometre 24 and kilometre 33 of the motorway, in the direction of Burgas.

Additional works, also on the Burgas carriageway, will take place between kilometre 90 and kilometre 98 in the Pazardzhik region. To improve safety and ease traffic flow, reversible traffic management will be introduced every Friday and Saturday.

From 12:00 on Friday until 15:00 on Saturday, there will be two lanes open towards Burgas and one towards Sofia. From 15:00 on Saturday until 12:00 on Friday, traffic will be redirected to one lane towards Burgas and two lanes towards the capital. The estimated completion date is 10 November.

Repair works will also take place along an 11-kilometre section in the Sliven region, from kilometre 262 to kilometre 273 of the motorway. Here too, traffic will be restricted on the Burgas-bound carriageway. Vehicles will travel in both directions along the Sofia carriageway, with one lane open towards Burgas and one towards the capital.