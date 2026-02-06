БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Rockfall Closes Road to Velingrad; Landslide Disrupts Traffic in Kresna Gorge

Motorists should drive with caution and at a reasonable speed

Снимка: The image is illustrative

A fallen rock mass temporarily closed the road to Velingrad earlier today. A report was received via the emergency number 112 of a rockfall on the Varvara–Velingrad road, in the area of the Varvara mineral baths. Until the route was cleared and made safe, the road was closed to traffic in both directions.

Traffic was diverted by police teams from the September Regional Police Department near the village of Varvara, as well as in the area of the junction for the town of Rakitovo by a patrol from the Velingrad Regional Police Department. Police advised drivers to use alternative routes: Belovo – Yundola – Velingrad or Pazardzhik – Peshtera – Batak – Rakitovo – Velingrad.

Later, the Varvara–Velingrad road was reopened to traffic, the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry and the Road Infrastructure Agency confirmed.

Meanwhile, a landslide is also hampering traffic through the Kresna Gorge. Vehicles on the Simitli–Kresna road are moving in both directions in a single lane due to a fallen rock mass.

Teams from the Regional Road Administration and the road maintenance company are using heavy machinery to remove the debris. Drivers are urged to proceed with increased caution and at reduced speed. Traffic is being regulated by Traffic Police.

