Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban

GERB-UDF propose a complete ban on vapes in Bulgaria, as well as a ban on the sale of energy drinks to minors. Both the government and the opposition have pledged to support the ban.

They also propose banning the sale of energy drinks to minors. Regarding control, there is a consideration for a measure that would require identification cards to be shown when purchasing energy drinks in physical stores, similar to the regulation for alcohol. Energy drinks should also not be available for sale online due to the more difficult control mechanisms.

A complete ban on vapes in Bulgaria, whether or not they contain nicotine, is what GERB-UDF is proposing.

"This is the role of Parliament because this cannot go on. I'm not a specialist on vapes, but what is happening, with children dying from them, this must be stopped immediately," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

"I think we no longer need to watch reports on how Bulgarian children are dying," said Kostadin Angelov, chairman of the Health Committee in the National Assembly.

Both government partners and opposition parties have expressed their willingness to support the ban.

"Vapes should be banned. How many more things have to happen for us to understand that this is dangerous and cannot go on. Not just vapes, but also narcotics – you can see that this is a huge scourge and vice," said Minister of Labour and Social Policy Borislav Gutsanov. "This issue is important, and it must be resolved once and for all in a way that shows the whole country can work together—executive, legislative power, presidency, and local government. When we talk about restrictive measures, the antithesis is always that we might expand the black market. If we cannot deal with crime in the country, where is the country heading to?" explained pulmonologist and MP from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, Alexander Simidchiev. "Whether GERB puts it forward, or another political force does, it will receive the support of all political parties in Parliament – I believe, because this is something that I don't think has a political affiliation," explained Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane".

"MRF - New Beginning" emphasised the countries from which vapes are imported.

"In my opinion, what should be banned is the legal import of any junk. Vapes may come from European countries, from America – these things should not be banned. In my opinion, control should be applied through customs and tax authorities regarding what is being sold, which led to what happened – this tragedy," said the leader of "MRF - New Beginning" Deliyan Peevski.

There is also a plan for enhanced control.

"There is a national service, a central service for fighting organised crime, where there are departments dealing with this. If necessary they will be reinforced and will control everything that concerns health," Boyko Borissov added.

And another ban, but only for minors.

"I am just as categorical that children under 18 should not be allowed to consume energy drinks. This is like diabetes in a bottle, or in whatever it’s called – a can," said Boyko Borissov.



"Most likely we will ban the sale online, because it is very difficult to create an age control mechanism there," Kostadin Angelov added.



"The truly sustainable solution to this problem is when people are aware of the harm that vapes with all sorts of chemicals inside, as well as energy drinks when used uncontrollably, cause," said Alexander Simidchiev.

The bill is expected to be voted next week as a matter of urgency.

