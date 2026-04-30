БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
11
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
БНТ 1 със специална програма на 1 май, посветена на 150...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Временни промени в движението по пътища в страната заради...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Депутатите избраха шестима заместник-председатели на...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
22-етажен небостъргач в „Младост“: Общината...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова: Няма малки и големи народи,...
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Румен Миланов: Трябва да върнем силата на закона и да...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Депутатите от 52-рото Народно събрание положиха клетва
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Румен Радев за възможността да стане премиер: Има такава...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rumen Milanov Rang the Bell to Mark the Opening of Bulgaria's New Parliament

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Politics
Запази

The new MPss took the oath of office

живо румен миланов звънеца старт рото народно събрание
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The first sitting of the 52nd National Assembly began at exactly 10:00 on April 30, with 239 MPs registered in attendance. The newly elected MPs are to take the oath of office.

The session was opened by the oldest MP, Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”, who rang the first bell. The formal part of the proceedings took place in the presence of President Iliiana Iotova.

The first task for the 240 Members of Parliament is the election of a Speaker. Among the names being discussed are former caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev, as well as legal experts Mihaela Dotsova and Prof. Yanka Tyankova, all from “Progressive Bulgaria”. “Vazrazhdane” has also announced that it will nominate its own candidate.

Following a leaders’ meeting yesterday, it became clear that “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” will register two separate parliamentary groups in the new National Assembly. As a result, Parliament will comprise five parties and six parliamentary groups. The largest will be “Progressive Bulgaria” with a majority of 131 MPs, followed by GERB-UDF with 39. After the split, “We Continue the Change” will have 16 MPs, “Democratic Bulgaria” 21, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) 21, and the smallest group will be “Vazrazhdane” with 12 MPs.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Следващото заседание на парламента ще бъде на 7 май
    1
    Следващото заседание на парламента ще бъде на 7 май
    Коя е Михаела Доцова?
    2
    Коя е Михаела Доцова?
    Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
    3
    Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
    Депутатите избраха шестима заместник-председатели на парламента
    4
    Депутатите избраха шестима заместник-председатели на парламента
    "Продължаваме Промяната" декларира, че ще бъде конструктивна, но критична опозиция
    5
    "Продължаваме Промяната" декларира, че ще бъде...
    Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание
    6
    Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание

    Най-четени

    След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
    1
    След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
    Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
    2
    Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
    Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
    3
    Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
    Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
    4
    Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
    Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
    5
    Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
    БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
    6
    БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов

    Още от: Bulgaria

    President Iotova: “There Are No Small or Big Nations, Only United or Divided Ones”
    President Iotova: “There Are No Small or Big Nations, Only United or Divided Ones”
    Michaela Dotsova Elected as Speaker of Bulgaria's New Parlaiment Michaela Dotsova Elected as Speaker of Bulgaria's New Parlaiment
    Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
    Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Opens, Oldest MP Rumen Milanov Calls for Unity and Responsibility Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Opens, Oldest MP Rumen Milanov Calls for Unity and Responsibility
    Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
    Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Starts Work (PHOTOS) Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Starts Work (PHOTOS)
    Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
    Members of Bulgaria's Newly-Elected Parliament Took an Oath in Office Members of Bulgaria's Newly-Elected Parliament Took an Oath in Office
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    Southern Black Sea Coast Expects Rise in Tourists Amid Preparations for Summer Season, Water Quality Monitored at 49 Points Southern Black Sea Coast Expects Rise in Tourists Amid Preparations for Summer Season, Water Quality Monitored at 49 Points
    Чете се за: 09:45 мин.

    Водещи новини

    20 години затвор за Виктор Илиев, който се вряза в автобус в София, поиска прокуратурата
    20 години затвор за Виктор Илиев, който се вряза в автобус в София,...
    Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
    У нас
    Временни промени в движението по пътища в страната заради Джиро д'Италия Временни промени в движението по пътища в страната заради Джиро д'Италия
    Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
    У нас
    Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание
    Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
    У нас
    Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент? Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
    Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
    У нас
    Защитата на шофьора на катастрофиралия автобус край Малко Търново...
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    У нас
    Предупреждават за измамни сайтове при продажба на винетки
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
    У нас
    Трагичен инцидент: Работник загина в изкоп в центъра на Бургас
    Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
    У нас
    САЩ ще обсъдят нови планове за удари в Иран
    Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ