Runaway Snake Went to "Visit" a Neighbour in Sofia's 'Vrazhdebna' Neighborhood

Protected species of snakes illegally kept in private property have been seized

змия беглец враждебна
Снимка: Thr image is illustrative

Authorities in Sofia have confiscated protected species of snakes being illegally kept in a private property. The action was taken after yesterday one of the reptiles escaped the home where it was kept and sneaked into a neighbour's apartment.

“It is known that four snakes were being kept in a single apartment, along with other animals used as food. Two of the snakes were not dangerous, but the other two were truly dangerous. One of them escaped and entered the flat on the floor below. The man found it on his leg, got scared and threw it out of the window," said Liliya Donkova, mayor of the 'Vrazhdebna' district, speaking on 'The Day Begins' programme.

Four complaints had been submitted to the district administration. The municipality contacted the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW), and an order to seize the animals was issued yesterday. The snakes have been taken to the city zoo, where they will be housed.

The owner failed to provide proof of ownership, and therefore there is no reason for the animals to be returned, Donkova said, adding that they were not being kept properly but “in boxes in a wardrobe”.

“During the inspection, it was established that the snakes were roaming freely around the apartment, but were placed in boxes due to the inspection,” she added.

The owner claims to be a veterinarian, but this has not been verified.

According to the owner’s brother, Semo Mladenov, “one can always keep such animals”, but he said he was the most affected by the situation, explaining that neighbours will return home, whereas “I have to return to that place”.

“I tried not to stress out the neighbours, because if they had found out such animals were there, they could get scared. There are small children.”

He added that he had himself lodged complaints against his brother, saying the reptiles were not being kept properly in terrariums.

“The problem is in his negligence,” he said.




