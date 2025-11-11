Russian Ambassador on Sofia’s Handling of Burgas 'Lukoil' Refinery: Criticism of Bulgarian Government’s Actions

The Russian ambassador to Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has criticised the Bulgarian government’s handling of the Lukoil refinery, describing the measures as “hasty and legally questionable.”

In an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, Eleonora Mitrofanova on November 11 commented on the recently passed law allowing the appointment of a “special manager” at the refinery.

According to her, the legislation resembles a law on expropriation, noting that all decisions, including potential sales of the enterprise, would not be subject to administrative or judicial oversight.

In Mitrofanova's opinion, Bulgaria is taking a risky approach and setting a dangerous precedent