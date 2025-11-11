БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Международна мрежа за онлайн измами използва образите на...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Russian Ambassador on Sofia’s Handling of Burgas 'Lukoil' Refinery: Criticism of Bulgarian Government’s Actions

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази

The Russian ambassador in Sofia described the actions of the Bulgarian authorities as “hasty and legally questionable.”

Елеонора Митрофанова
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Russian ambassador to Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has criticised the Bulgarian government’s handling of the Lukoil refinery, describing the measures as “hasty and legally questionable.”

In an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, Eleonora Mitrofanova on November 11 commented on the recently passed law allowing the appointment of a “special manager” at the refinery.

According to her, the legislation resembles a law on expropriation, noting that all decisions, including potential sales of the enterprise, would not be subject to administrative or judicial oversight.

In Mitrofanova's opinion, Bulgaria is taking a risky approach and setting a dangerous precedent

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в Разград - загинаха 3 души
1
Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в...
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч извън населено място - глоба от 600 лева и без книжка
2
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч...
Почитаме свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и бездомните
3
Почитаме свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и...
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
4
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за отбраната и въоръжените сили на Република България
5
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за...
Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си изтърпи каквото трябва
6
Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си...

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Bulgaria

Financial Analysts Criticise Draft State Budget 2026
Financial Analysts Criticise Draft State Budget 2026
Deepfake Scams Target Bulgarian President and Prime Minister in Online Fraud Campaign Deepfake Scams Target Bulgarian President and Prime Minister in Online Fraud Campaign
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Bulgaria Is Among the EU Countries At Risk of Migratory Pressure Bulgaria Is Among the EU Countries At Risk of Migratory Pressure
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
President Vetoes Parts of Bulgaria’s Defence and Armed Forces Law President Vetoes Parts of Bulgaria’s Defence and Armed Forces Law
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Case “Lukoil”: What Is the Role of a “Special Manager” at the Refinery? Case “Lukoil”: What Is the Role of a “Special Manager” at the Refinery?
Чете се за: 09:52 мин.
Bulgaria Receives Second Payment of €438.6 Million Under National Recovery and Resilience Plan Bulgaria Receives Second Payment of €438.6 Million Under National Recovery and Resilience Plan
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за отбраната и въоръжените сили на Република България
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Катастрофата със загинал на Околовръстното: Димитър Любенов призна, че е пил преди да се качи в автомобила си Катастрофата със загинал на Околовръстното: Димитър Любенов призна, че е пил преди да се качи в автомобила си
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Международна мрежа за онлайн измами използва образите на президента и премиера Международна мрежа за онлайн измами използва образите на президента и премиера
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал "Разсадника" ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал "Разсадника"
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026: ГЕРБ и синдикатите обсъдиха парите за догодина
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
У нас
Митрофанова за "Лукойл": Критики към действията на...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Домашен арест за 19-годишния Николай, врязал се с кола в заведение...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Корупционен скандал в Украйна: Разследващите твърдят, че са...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ