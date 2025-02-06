Sarafov appealed against the suspension of the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General

Borislav Sarafov (acting Prosecutor General) appeals the suspension of the procedure for the election of the Chief Prosecutor. He requests that a panel of the Supreme Administrative Court refer the case to the Constitutional Court.

SJC terminated the procedure for election of Prosecutor General

The appeal against the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to suspend the procedure for the election of the Chief Prosecutor was filed with the Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) on February 3.

In the appeal, Sarafov asks the SAC to refer two provisions in the Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Judiciary Act to the Constitutional Court for their unconstitutionality.

One provision prohibits the SJC, whose elected members have expired terms of office, from electing the presidents of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the Supreme Administrative Court and the Prosecutor General.

The second provision concerns the termination of already initiated procedures for the election of one of the three top judicial positions.

Yesterday, the SAC initiated a case based on the appeal. However, the case has not yet been assigned or scheduled for hearing.

