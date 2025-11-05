"Save Sofia" Criticises Mayor of the Capital over Parking Reform

"Save Sofia" has criticised the Mayor of Sofia over his proposed parking reform, accusing him of pushing steeper increases in residential parking sticker prices than necessary. The organisation argues their own proposal for raising fees in neighbourhoods within paid-parking zones is far more moderate.

"Save Sofia" continues to call for the creation of a new “red zone” covering the city’s historic centre, with a parking charge of 5 leva per hour.

According to the group, the reform plan submitted by Mayor Vasil Terziev and the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) coalition does not amount to a genuine overhaul, and their own proposal is more considerate toward central-area residents.

Boris Bonev, "Save Sofia": “Visitors would pay a higher price under the red-zone model, but residents — who are most affected — would keep current rates or see only a 50-leva increase. WCC-DB and Mayor Terziev are proposing to double or triple the price of residential parking stickers.”

The mayor’s report, drafted after a public survey of over 20,000 residents, found that residents of the central zone oppose the introduction of a red zone. It also concluded that current fees for residents are unrealistically low.

Boyko Dimitrov, “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria”:

“At the moment the sums are laughable — 100–150 leva per year. That’s under ten leva a month. For anyone who owns a car, there’s no real difference between paying eight leva or eight euros per month. These prices haven’t been updated in years — it’s hypocrisy to pretend otherwise.”

What is certain is that parking fees will rise soon, and the coverage of paid zones will expand. One of the next areas set to become a green zone is 'Reduta', where parking problems have persisted for years. Residents joke that anyone who finds a space never moves their car again. Locals reserve parking spots using tyres, ropes, and padlocks.

“It’s terrible — no parking spaces.” Would a green zone help? “Maybe, but we need more spaces — or to bring back the residency requirement for Sofia.” “In areas with paid zones I find parking much more easily than in our neighbourhood.”

While 'Reduta' is expected to become green zone soon, the future remains uncertain for Poduyane, Hadzhi Dimitar, and Students' City. The City Council is expected to decide next week on the timing, scope, and pricing of the zone expansion. "Save Sofia' will also push for a cap on SMS charges paid to mobile operators for parking.