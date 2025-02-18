Sending Bulgarian troops to Ukraine has not been discussed in the Council of Ministers, said BSP leader Atanas Zafirov

The Council of Ministers has not discussed any possibility of Bulgaria participating with peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Atanas Zafirov said on February 18.

His comment came in response to an earlier statement by President Rumen Radev, who emphasised that Bulgaria should not send troops to Ukraine in any form.

Zafirov added: "I have no idea what prompted the President's remarks. There is no such scenario, and no such discussions have taken place within the Council of Ministers."

