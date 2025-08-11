Serious Crash on the Burgas – Elhovo Road Leaves Two Military Personnel Injured

Three people, including two military personnel, were injured in a serious accident on the Burgas – Elhovo road on August 11.

A car and a military UAZ vehicle, carrying the servicemen, collided.

The car driver and one of the military personnel are in serious condition and have been taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Traffic on road II-79 Elhovo – Burgas near the Malomirovo junction is temporarily restricted due to the incident. A diversion route has been put in place via road I-7 Elhovo – Yambol and road II-53 Kalchevo – Sredets, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.





