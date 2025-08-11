БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе:...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната,...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият пожар в община Средец
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Четвърти ден продължава борбата с огъня край Сунгурларе
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Serious Crash on the Burgas – Elhovo Road Leaves Two Military Personnel Injured

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
EN
Запази
чуждестранен гражданин пострадал катастрофа симитли
Снимка: archive

Three people, including two military personnel, were injured in a serious accident on the Burgas – Elhovo road on August 11.

A car and a military UAZ vehicle, carrying the servicemen, collided.

The car driver and one of the military personnel are in serious condition and have been taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Traffic on road II-79 Elhovo – Burgas near the Malomirovo junction is temporarily restricted due to the incident. A diversion route has been put in place via road I-7 Elhovo – Yambol and road II-53 Kalchevo – Sredets, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и девойки до 20 г. в Тампере
1
БНТ 3 излъчи европейско първенство по лека атлетика за юноши и...
Да срещнеш своя идол: Ирина сбъдна мечтата си да прегърне Дженифър Лопес
2
Да срещнеш своя идол: Ирина сбъдна мечтата си да прегърне Дженифър...
Пожарът край Сунгурларе продължава – над 10 000 дка гора са изпепелени
3
Пожарът край Сунгурларе продължава – над 10 000 дка гора са...
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при израелски удар в Газа
4
Петима журналисти на Ал Джазира са били убити при израелски удар в...
Климатични аномалии и геополитика: Лошото време бави укрепването на източния фланг на НАТО
5
Климатични аномалии и геополитика: Лошото време бави укрепването на...
Един човек е загинал, а 29 души са ранени при вчерашното земетресение в Турция
6
Един човек е загинал, а 29 души са ранени при вчерашното...

Най-четени

След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
1
След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
4
Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
5
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
6
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

More from: Bulgaria

Unauthorised Transport of Small Ruminants Detected in the District of Plovdiv
Unauthorised Transport of Small Ruminants Detected in the District of Plovdiv
10,000 Decares of Forest Burnt by the Wildfire in Sredets, Three Villages Remain in a State of Emergency 10,000 Decares of Forest Burnt by the Wildfire in Sredets, Three Villages Remain in a State of Emergency
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
BG-Alert Early Warning System Activated Due to Sungurlare Fire; Evacuation of Skala Village Underway BG-Alert Early Warning System Activated Due to Sungurlare Fire; Evacuation of Skala Village Underway
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Man Detained for Fatally Shooting His Son with a Hunting Rifle Man Detained for Fatally Shooting His Son with a Hunting Rifle
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
6-Month-Old Baby Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Falling from a Swing 6-Month-Old Baby Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury After Falling from a Swing
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Outbreak Spreads: New Case of Sheep Pox Detected in Flock at Agricultural University in Plovdiv Outbreak Spreads: New Case of Sheep Pox Detected in Flock at Agricultural University in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в борбата с огъня в Сунгурларе
Урок по човечност: 16-годишно дете неуморно помага в борбата с...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе: Евакуираха село Скала Задействаха BG-Alert заради пожара в Сунгурларе: Евакуираха село Скала
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
АПИ си раздаде 2,2 млн. лв бонуси за „добре свършена работа“ АПИ си раздаде 2,2 млн. лв бонуси за „добре свършена работа“
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Болката, превърната в надежда: Бащата на Сияна дарява цялото общетение на нуждаещи се деца Болката, превърната в надежда: Бащата на Сияна дарява цялото общетение на нуждаещи се деца
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Решаваща седмица за Украйна: Тръмп разговаря със Зеленски и...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Защо Аляска: Как Киев, Вашингтон и Москва коментират мястото на...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Изпепелени са 10 000 декара гори в Средец, три села остават в...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Властите: 41 пожара гасят огнеборците в страната, пламъците всеки...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ