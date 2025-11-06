Serious Crash Temporarily Closes Smolyan–Plovdiv Road

A major traffic accident on November 6 closed the Smolyan–Plovdiv road (Southern Bulgaria) near the village of Hvoyna, in the Chepelare region, shortly after the 57th kilometre mark.

The collision involved a car registered in Plovdiv and a heavy goods vehicle.

According to the regional road authority in Smolyan, more than one person has been injured.

Traffic in the area has been halted while police and emergency teams secure the scene and assist the injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Drivers are advised to use the alternative route via Devin – MihalKovo – Krichim – Plovdiv and in the opposite direction.