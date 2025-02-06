Severely Injured in a Crash on 'Trakia' Motorway, Car Completely Burned

A person is seriously injured in a crash on "Trakia" motorway, and a BMW car was completely burned.

The incident occurred today, February 6, on the "Trakia" motorway. Around 12:00, a car caught fire at kilometre 25 of the motorway in the direction of Burgas.

Traffic of heavy goods vehicleh had to be stopped in the ara of the village of Vakarrel. Passenger cars are moving in the active lane, with traffic being regulated by the "Traffic Police."

Drivers of passenger vehicles are being diverted at the "Vakarrel" interchange to road I-8 Vakarrel – Ihtiman. Trucks are waiting on th spot.

Authorities are urging motorists to drive heightened caution and appropriate speed.

