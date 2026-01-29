Sharp Cold Snap Begins, Snow Expected on Sunday

As a result of a Mediterranean cyclone, conditions will remain cloudy and foggy, especially over the plains. By this evening, rainfall will spread across the entire country. Thunderstorms are expected in the south-eastern regions. The heaviest precipitation is forecast for southern Bulgaria, where orange weather warnings are in place and totals are expected to exceed 65 litres per square metre within 24 hours.

North-western Bulgaria will largely remain dry, with a light north-westerly wind. Temperatures will mostly range between 7°C and 12°C, slightly higher in eastern Bulgaria. In Sofia, temperatures will be around 7°C.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall will continue, with the most significant amounts expected in the south-eastern half of the country, where a yellow weather warning has been issued.

North-western regions will again stay mostly dry. It will be windy, particularly in eastern Bulgaria, with temporarily strong and gusty north-westerly winds bringing in colder air. Minimum temperatures will range between 1°C and 6°C, while maximum temperatures will be between 4°C and 9°C. In Sofia, daytime temperatures will be around 4°C. As temperatures drop, rain will turn to sleet and snow by the evening in Dobruja and the Ludogorie region.

This weather pattern is expected to persist through the weekend and into the start of next week. Conditions will remain cloudy, foggy, rainy, windy and increasingly cold. As early as Sunday, rain is forecast to turn into snow across almost the entire country. Once again, southern Bulgaria is expected to see the highest precipitation totals.

The coldest day is forecast to be Tuesday, when minimum temperatures will drop to between –12°C and –7°C, while daytime temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing.