The Parliament on March 27 elected Simeon Djankov (former Minister of Finance) as the Chairman of the Fiscal Council. He was nominated by GERB-UDF.

The following members were elected to the council: Desislava Kalcheva (GERB-UDF), Atanas Atanasov (Ther is Such a People), Bogomil Manov (BSP-United Left), Erdoan Ahmedov (DRF-MRF), and Lyubomir Datsov (GERB-UDF).

The chairman and new members took the oath of office.